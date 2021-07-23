Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.57

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and traded as high as $14.80. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 56,730 shares trading hands.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,951,000 after purchasing an additional 106,944 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 603,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 40,288 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 347,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the period.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

