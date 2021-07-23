Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $108.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Western Alliance Bancorporation is the parent company of BankWest of Nevada, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Torrey Pines Bank, Miller/Russell & Associates, and Premier Trust. These dynamic companies provide a broad array of banking, leasing, trust, investment, and mortgage services to clients in Nevada, Arizona and California. Staffed with experienced financial professionals, these organizations deliver a broader product array and larger credit capacity than community banks, yet are empowered to be more responsive to customers’ needs than larger institutions. “

WAL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,795. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.98.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 775.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,200,000 after buying an additional 329,183 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $2,290,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.4% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,463,000 after buying an additional 74,318 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

