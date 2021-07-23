Wells Fargo & Company Cuts American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $93.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AEP has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.63.

American Electric Power stock opened at $84.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.21. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $691,828.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,334,826 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after acquiring an additional 110,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

