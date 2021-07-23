Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Welbilt in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Welbilt’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. lifted their price target on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 212.55 and a beta of 2.46.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Welbilt by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,497,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,589,000 after acquiring an additional 972,811 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,692,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,001,000 after buying an additional 5,266,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,645,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after buying an additional 872,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,077,000 after buying an additional 198,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,802,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after buying an additional 219,716 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

