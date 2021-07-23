Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.74. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.08. Weibo has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. Weibo had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Weibo by 21,993,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,759,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,458 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Weibo by 312.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,843,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,180 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $638,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

