Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ASOS (ASC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ASOS (LON: ASC) in the last few weeks:

7/22/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/16/2021 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 5,750 ($75.12) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/16/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/15/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/15/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/15/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/15/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/12/2021 – ASOS had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/12/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/29/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – ASOS had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on the stock.

ASC traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,902 ($50.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.99. ASOS Plc has a one year low of GBX 3,192 ($41.70) and a one year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The stock has a market cap of £3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,788.07.

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

