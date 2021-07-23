Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TFI International (TFII)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TFI International (NYSE: TFII) recently:

7/15/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $129.00 to $137.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to $171.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $107.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – TFI International is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $101.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $102.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.59.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. Analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the first quarter worth $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter valued at $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth $703,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

