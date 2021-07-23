Wedbush Lowers Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) to Underperform

Wedbush lowered shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wedbush currently has $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RKT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.06.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.92. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion and a PE ratio of 5.52.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.