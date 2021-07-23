Wedbush Lowers Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) to Underperform

Wedbush lowered shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wedbush currently has $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RKT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.06.
Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.92. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion and a PE ratio of 5.52.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
