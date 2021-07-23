Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

WBS opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 1,426.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

