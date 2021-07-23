Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.
WBS opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.55.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 1,426.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
Read More: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.