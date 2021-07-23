WebDollar Price Up 4.7% This Week (WEBD)

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. WebDollar has a total market cap of $4.79 million and $106,744.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WebDollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WebDollar has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.00304411 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000546 BTC.

WebDollar Coin Profile

WebDollar (WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 17,391,796,128 coins and its circulating supply is 13,443,847,871 coins. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar

WebDollar Coin Trading

