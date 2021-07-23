Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Announces Earnings Results

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 29.37%.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock traded down $4.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.75. The company had a trading volume of 173,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,783. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.64. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $809.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,320 shares of company stock worth $395,746 in the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

