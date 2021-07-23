Warburg Research Reiterates “€23.00” Price Target for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM)

Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.10 ($17.76) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €19.93 ($23.45).

Shares of PSM opened at €16.65 ($19.59) on Tuesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a 12 month high of €19.00 ($22.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €17.37.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

