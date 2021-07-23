Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $724.84 million, a P/E ratio of 61.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.22 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.33%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 213.33%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $32,662.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,249,353.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 1,664.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 501.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Wabash National by 66,178.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.