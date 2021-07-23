W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,406 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,868,000 after acquiring an additional 306,837 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $1,181,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 263,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,848,000 after purchasing an additional 22,575 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $43,758,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 67,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.43.

NYSE:WRB opened at $75.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $58.84 and a 1 year high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

