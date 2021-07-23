Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €66.00 ($77.65) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VNA. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €63.75 ($75.00).

ETR:VNA traded up €0.86 ($1.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €59.24 ($69.69). 1,191,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of €54.15. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 12 month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion and a PE ratio of 10.09.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

