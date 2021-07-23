Volution Group (LON:FAN) PT Raised to GBX 600 at Berenberg Bank

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON FAN opened at GBX 488 ($6.38) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £964.31 million and a PE ratio of 92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. Volution Group has a 12-month low of GBX 151 ($1.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 503 ($6.57). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 431.60.

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

