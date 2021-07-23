Volution Group (LON:FAN) PT Raised to GBX 600 at Berenberg Bank

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON FAN opened at GBX 488 ($6.38) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £964.31 million and a PE ratio of 92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. Volution Group has a 12-month low of GBX 151 ($1.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 503 ($6.57). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 431.60.
About Volution Group
