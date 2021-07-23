Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 946,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,950 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $30,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,080,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,608,000 after acquiring an additional 123,172 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,562,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,773,000 after acquiring an additional 315,953 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX opened at $33.41 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.40.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

