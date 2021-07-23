Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,172 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Kellogg worth $29,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in Kellogg by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 33,772 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,241,000 after buying an additional 507,255 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Kellogg by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kellogg by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,245,000 after buying an additional 162,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,826,515. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

K stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on K. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

