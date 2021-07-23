Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 42,042 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,042 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $27,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TER. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TER stock opened at $126.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.07 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

