Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 88,919 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 78.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,919 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Copart worth $22,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Copart by 92.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,039,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,913,000 after purchasing an additional 499,621 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 374.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 54,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 74,166 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,180,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,860,000 after purchasing an additional 363,177 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth $11,895,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $145.52 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.93.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

