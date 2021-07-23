Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $32.61 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,559 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $32,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $372.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $370.85. The company has a market capitalization of $126.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $393.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

