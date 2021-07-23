Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,516 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $23,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,556,000 after buying an additional 101,337 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,015,000 after purchasing an additional 927,835 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,946,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,563,000 after buying an additional 167,521 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,023,000 after acquiring an additional 405,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,692,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $400,735,000 after purchasing an additional 337,187 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $158.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

