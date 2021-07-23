VITE Price Hits $0.0517 (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VITE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a market capitalization of $25.08 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00066519 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000185 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,017,911,187 coins and its circulating supply is 485,340,077 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

