Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target Increased to C$22.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

VFF stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $768.53 million, a PE ratio of 475.24 and a beta of 3.68. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Village Farms International had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $52.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. On average, analysts predict that Village Farms International will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 68,308 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,183,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,731,000. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

