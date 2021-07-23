Vidulum Market Cap Achieves $141,782.15 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vidulum has a total market cap of $141,782.15 and $283.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004165 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

