Victoria (LON:VCP) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,175

Victoria (LON:VCP) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,110 ($14.50) to GBX 1,175 ($15.35) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VCP. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on shares of Victoria in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on shares of Victoria in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of VCP opened at GBX 1,100 ($14.37) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,061.32. Victoria has a 52 week low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,205 ($15.74).

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

