Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,034,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 844,657 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $31,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIAV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,748,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,043,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967,783 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,710,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after purchasing an additional 681,950 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,967,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,289,000 after purchasing an additional 675,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,806.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,585.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 10,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $168,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,933,606.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,318 shares of company stock worth $1,485,372. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VIAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 0.74. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.21.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

