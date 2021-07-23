VerusCoin (VRSC) Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last Week

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $34.49 million and $61,520.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00038796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00099894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00140789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,159.78 or 0.99884789 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,381,937 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

