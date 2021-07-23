Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 24,498 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,498 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Crown by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $100.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.18 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.27.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 5.84%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 13.51%.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crown in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

