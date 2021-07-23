Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 49,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,407,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,076,000 after purchasing an additional 918,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,855,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,847,000 after purchasing an additional 199,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,268,000 after purchasing an additional 310,764 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $69,150,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,035,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,254,000 after purchasing an additional 163,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

NYSE JEF opened at $32.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $35.69.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

