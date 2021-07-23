Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 485.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Globe Life by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after buying an additional 30,569 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,243,000 after buying an additional 19,461 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after buying an additional 48,826 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $2,534,160.00. Also, EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,203.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,000 shares of company stock worth $19,755,230. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

NYSE:GL opened at $92.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.67. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.39 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

