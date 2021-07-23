Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 75.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,233 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 237,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 374.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 83,830 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 23.8% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,364,000 after purchasing an additional 531,978 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 98,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $27.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.61.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.