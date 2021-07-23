Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $297.51 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.97.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,890 shares of company stock valued at $9,440,744. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.31.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.