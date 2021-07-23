Vector Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VACQU) Shares Sold by Hound Partners LLC

Hound Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VACQU) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC’s holdings in Vector Acquisition were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vector Acquisition by 140.6% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 332,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 194,514 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Vector Acquisition by 5.5% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 101,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

Shares of VACQU opened at $12.10 on Friday. Vector Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35.

Vector Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

