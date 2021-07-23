Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,769,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 847,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.80% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $354,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,667,000 after buying an additional 136,716 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,214,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,231,000 after acquiring an additional 63,795 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,826,000 after acquiring an additional 562,777 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,531,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,226,000 after acquiring an additional 23,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,395,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.50 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $62.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

