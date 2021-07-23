Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,564 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $28,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 58.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,187 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $1,827,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 328,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 37,677 shares during the period. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 26.2% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

VVV stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VVV. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

