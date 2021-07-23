Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VLOWY. Societe Generale upgraded Vallourec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vallourec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vallourec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf raised Vallourec from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Vallourec from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $8.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vallourec currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Shares of Vallourec stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58. Vallourec has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $9.93.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $842.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 63.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vallourec will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

