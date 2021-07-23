Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.27. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Several analysts have commented on VLY shares. Hovde Group lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.