Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stake Increased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,034 shares during the period. Vail Resorts comprises about 0.2% of Squarepoint Ops LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $40,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $1,670,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 21.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $1,658,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $449,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTN stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $313.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,227. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.23 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.62. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.62 and a fifty-two week high of $338.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTN. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.42.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total value of $474,366.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,514.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total value of $2,032,998.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,040.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

