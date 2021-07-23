VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Stock Price Down 7.5%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY)’s share price traded down 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 185 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 185 ($2.42). 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.61).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of VAALCO Energy from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 217.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.17 million and a PE ratio of 10.11.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

