Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 748,309 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after buying an additional 10,258,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $874,567,000 after buying an additional 3,929,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,986,000 after buying an additional 925,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,847,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,337,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,130,000 after buying an additional 127,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

F opened at $13.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

