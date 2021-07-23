Utah Retirement Systems Sells 10,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 230,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $18,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,291,000 after acquiring an additional 394,061 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,822,000 after acquiring an additional 342,693 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,950,000 after acquiring an additional 22,688 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.69.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $42,215,787 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.63 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

