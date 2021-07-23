Utah Retirement Systems Has $14.98 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Prologis were worth $14,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,731,000 after buying an additional 315,369 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,367,000 after purchasing an additional 147,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $686,317,000. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,487,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,550,000 after purchasing an additional 329,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 6.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,441,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,827,000 after purchasing an additional 391,059 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.31.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $127.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

