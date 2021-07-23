Utah Retirement Systems Has $13.74 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $13,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,974,000 after buying an additional 102,514 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,038,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,749,000 after buying an additional 155,841 shares during the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,235,000. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 29.6% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 40,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,726,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $192.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.93.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

