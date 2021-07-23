Utah Retirement Systems Has $12.76 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.62.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $81.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $73.97 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.82.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

