Utah Retirement Systems Has $11.62 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Equinix were worth $11,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $820.82 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $845.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $789.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $864.48.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

