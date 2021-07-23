Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $11,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $11,840.00.

Shares of USIO opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $144.07 million, a P/E ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 1.79. Usio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $8.19.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parian Global Management LP boosted its stake in Usio by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,697,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 885,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Usio by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 484,223 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Usio during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,959,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Usio during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Usio by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

