USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.17

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.17 and last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 3015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USAC shares. TheStreet upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.11. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 2.18.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $157.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.58 million. Research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.54%. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -954.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 26,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the first quarter worth $448,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 200.0% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

