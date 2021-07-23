Upfiring (UFR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,577.00

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Upfiring has traded up 94.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Upfiring coin can now be purchased for about $0.0443 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. Upfiring has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $1,577.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Upfiring Coin Profile

Upfiring (UFR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Upfiring Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

