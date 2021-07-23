Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 60,077 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 7,186.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 86,115 shares in the last quarter. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 417,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,772,897.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,302,736 shares in the company, valued at $300,357,456. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 60.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

ULH stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $582.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.56. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $415.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

